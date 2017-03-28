U.S. NGO Demands Charges Against Barghouti Be Dismissed

The U.S. peace group, Promoting Enduring Peace, plans to bestow its Gandhi Peace Award on Omar Barghouti and Ralph Nader next month at Yale University. However, the Israeli government has quite a different plan. It doesn’t want the Number 1 Palestinian delegitimizer and thorn in its side to receive an international peace prize. So it arrested Barghouti for alleged tax evasion. The charge is conveniently timed to follow threats by Israeli ministers to “assassinate” BDS leaders using “civil means,” whatever that means.

The police have forbidden the BDS founder to leave Israel. This petition demands the charges be dropped and that Barghouti be permitted to attend the ceremony. Please forward it to friends, colleagues and those in your social media community.